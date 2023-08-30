Gene Everett Olmsted, 90, of Powell, Wyoming, went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 6, 2023.
Gene was born on January 30th, 1933, to Frederick and Beulah Olmsted in Wauneta, Nebraska. He graduated from Wauneta High School in 1951 and went on to serve four years in the Air Force and 16 years in the National Guard.
After returning from the Air Force, he moved to Cody, Wyoming, where he met the love of his life, Dora Natalie Elliott. They were married in 1960. They enjoyed five children: Diann Kidder (from a previous marriage), Mark Olmsted, Andrew Olmsted, Fredrick Olmsted, and Richard Olmsted.
Gene was a devout Christian and a member of the Church of Christ in both Powell and Cody. He was employed with the Cody Police Department and later the Powell Police Department. During retirement, Gene spent his time traveling and visiting Yellowstone National Park. He loved genealogy and collecting Wauneta Breeze Newspaper “Look Back” Articles about his family. His grandfather, John Haan, was the founder/owner of the Wauneta Breeze.
Gene was predeceased by his parents, Frederick and Beulah Olmsted, his beloved wife Dora Natalie Olmsted, and his brothers Frederick, John, and Larry Olmsted. He is survived by his children: Diann Kidder/Fred, Mark Olmsted/Vicky, Andrew Olmsted/Patty, Fredrick Olmsted, Rich Olmsted/Kris, 13 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Thompson Funeral Home, Powell, WY. on September 2nd, 2023, at 10 am.
