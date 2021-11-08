Roberta “Bert” Lee Curtis, 59, of Powell, passed away peacefully in Cody, Wyo. on Nov. 3, 2021 surrounded by the love of her family.
Bert was born on June 26, 1962 in Wichita, Kan. to Major Neil D Argo and Mable Roberta Neely Argo. She leaves behind her husband Clifford Curtis, daughter Heather (Daniel) Fritsch, and only grandchild, Zeezah. She is also survived by her sister Nancy Gordon.
Bert devoted many years to the American Legion Auxiliary and the American Legion Riders doing various volunteer work for our veterans. She loved her family, camping, fishing, bowling, and her love for animals can’t be duplicated.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of life will be held at the Elkhorn Bar in Meeteetse on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at 7 p.m. Condolences to the family can be left on Bert’s page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.