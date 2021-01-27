Louise Ida (Shaffer) Thomas passed on to her eternal rest on Jan. 19, 2021, at Marquart Village, in Watertown, Wis.
Louise was born on Feb. 23, 1927, in Pennsylvania to Frank and Anna Shaffer. She was the oldest of four girls born to Frank and Anna. Her sisters were: Alberta, Margaret and Betty Jean. Her three sisters had preceded her in death.
At the conclusion of World War II, she graduated from high school in Philadelphia. While studying to become a nurse she met her love and life’s companion, Howard Everett Thomas. They were married on Feb. 2, 1946, and had four children: three sons and a daughter. Their youngest died of heart complications shortly after his birth. Their daughter, Gail, died in February 1966 from leukemia. James, the second oldest, died in July 2007 of complications due to pancreatic cancer.
In the 1950s and early 1960s, Louise and her family lived in the San Francisco Bay area. For 10 years there, she fostered nearly 80 infants and newborn babies for California Social Services. The family moved to Meeteetse in 1965. With the death of her husband, she began a successful antique career and worked in helping to develop the Meeteetse Museum. Then, in the early 2000s, Louise moved to Pennsylvania to be with her sisters.
Louise is survived by her oldest son Howard Jr.; four grandchildren, Trevor, Tiffani, Tara and Taylor; as well as five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sisters and three of her four children. She will be laid to rest next to her loving husband at the Meeteetse Cemetery.
Due to health and safety concerns, the celebration of Louise’s life will be held later this year.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.