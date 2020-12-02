Lawrence Eugene Saunders, 93, died Dec. 1, 2020, at his home in Cody.
Graveside services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Cemetery.
A full obituary will follow.
The family has requested that condolences be sent online at thompsonfuneral.net or to P.O. Box 807, Powell WY, 82435.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.