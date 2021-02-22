Norma May Taylor, 94, of Cody, was promoted to glory on Feb. 19, 2021, where she joined her beloved husband, Bruce, who passed away just 28 days earlier.
Norma was born Nov. 5, 1926, to Dana and Eva (Fowler) Carmon near Endicott, New York. She was the eldest of eight siblings. She graduated from Union-Endicott High School and later took classes at Harpur College and Practical Bible Training School.
On Feb. 1, 1970, she married Bruce Taylor, and they spent 50 wonderful years together. After Bruce retired, they began spending summers in Cody, eventually moving there permanently. They made their home, first, on Carter Mountain and later on 6RT.
Norma’s creative, artistic, and musical talents brought her great joy and were a blessing to her family, friends, and the church family at the First Baptist Church of Cody, where her mural of Carter Mountain can be seen as the background to the baptistery.
Norma was predeceased by her siblings William Carmon and Dorothy Catlin.
She is survived by her siblings Larry Carmon, Walter Carmon, Dana Carmon, Wanda Holt and Patricia Hilts. She lived a life of faith before her children Dennis Murray of Cody, Jerry Murray of Zephyrhills, Fla., Kate Boyes of Seal Rock, Ore., and Marguerite Kistler of Pittsburgh, Pa., and was a blessing to her grandchildren Joel, Daniel, Michael, Kristianna, Darcy, Kenneth, and Keara, as well as her great grandchildren.
A viewing and memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27, at First Baptist Church in Cody.
The viewing will take place at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Michael Fisher. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the First Baptist Church, Cody.
Condolences to the family can be posted on Norma’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.