On May 4, 2023, Jerry W. Welch departed this earth to spend eternity in the “high country” — his favorite place to be.
He was born Sept. 8, 1939, in Casper to Claire and Alice Welch. He spent his youth in Casper. As a young man, he loved to participate in the Powder River Bucking Horse Sales, which enhanced his passion for horses and the great outdoors.
Jerry spent his entire life in Wyoming, moving to Thermopolis where he worked for the county road and bridge department for 28 years. In that time, he made many friends who could always count on him for his many entertaining stories from his past.
After retirement, he spent as much time as he could in the mountains with friends, family and his horse “Buck” — one of many during his life. You could usually find him with a fishing rod or a hunting rifle, depending on the time of the year.
Jerry is survived by his four children as well as his brother Jack. Cremation has taken place, and scattering of his ashes and a memorial service will take place at a later date.
As Jerry would say, “See you later, I think I’m going fishing.”
Memories and condolences can be shared on Jerry’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
