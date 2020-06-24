Donald “Don” Roy Frisby went peacefully up to God’s country on June 11, 2020.
Don was born July 6, 1945, in Cody to Bob and Peg Frisby. He spent his youth in various pursuits including time in the mountains and all things mechanical. He also volunteered as a Polio Pioneer in the Salk vaccine trials of the early ’50s.
Don graduated from Cody High School and attended North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpitan, N.D., and earned his Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Guam.
Don and (then) wife, Judy Jolovich Frisby, took teaching jobs in the South Pacific islands of Guam, Micronesia and later Kwajalein, Republic of the Marshall Islands. Once there, Don became earned his private pilot’s license and became an accomplished scuba diver.
He enjoyed exploring much of the region on hundreds of scuba diving adventures. They spent vacation time traveling the Far East, Australia and most of the South Pacific. They were also able to see most of Europe before their two children came along.
Don and Judy transitioned home to Cody in 1979. That year Don began teaching at Cody High School, his old alma mater. He taught numerous technical courses including building trades, auto mechanics, small engines, and drafting.
Don retired in 2002. He began a new life exploring the mountains and completing his beloved cabin that he built from the ground up on Green Creek up the North Fork. He had always enjoyed exploring the wilderness on his horses and mules and retirement made him an expert at it.
Don knew the Wyoming high country like the back of his hand. He also continued his gun hobbies and his love of history. Wintertime was a time for him to explore the Southwest on horseback and motorcycle.
One year he rode his pack team down into the Grand Canyon and was gratified to be of assistance by bringing out an injured hiker. He loved his treasured horses, mules and dogs and was dedicated to their care.
He was especially proud of his two beloved daughters Erika and Margaret and proud of all that they have achieved. In 2014, he had to sell his wonderful cabin and move to Powell for health reasons.
Don is survived by his daughters Erika Frisby of Billings and Margaret (Greg) Maatta of Cheyenne. He is also survived by his brother Bob (Betty) Frisby of Boise, Idaho, and sister Gloria (Larry) Hedderman of Powell in addition to his beloved cousins with whom he grew up in Cody: Glen (Nancy) Holm, Roy (Mina) Holm, Paul (Connie) Sandbak, Peggy Sandbak, and Nancy (Randy) Sandbak Gerhardt.
Friends and family are invited to his Celebration of Life to be held at noon on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Cody Elks Lodge.
