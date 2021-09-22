Martha & Bryan Edwards

Bryan J. Edwards
Bryan J. Edwards passed peacefully on May 12, 2020, at the age of 90.
Born in Cody to Bryan and Mary Edwards, he grew up hunting, hiking, fishing and always working at something, and developed a deep love of the Cody country, which he never lost.
One of his proudest moments was achieving the rank of Eagle Scout with several of his close friends. Bryan attended the University of Wyoming before transferring to the University of Colorado to pursue an engineering degree. It was there he met his future bride Martha Ann Fritz, and to their union was born two sons.
Bryan worked as a civil engineer for the California Highway Department and a hydraulic engineer for the Bureau of Reclamation, later transferring to reservoir regulation for the Bureau.
When not working, Bryan continued hunting and fishing as well as floating the rivers and camping with the family. In his spare time, he spent many hours in his workshop building things: a piece of furniture, new arrows or just a box for an item that needed one.
Bryan’s career took him from California to Wyoming to Montana, and after retirement, back to Cody where he and Martha lived for many years before relocating to Billings to be near family.
Bryan was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Don and Paul, his wife and son Bruce.
He is survived by his son Steven and daughter-in-law Janice.
Martha Ann Edwards
Martha Ann Edwards passed peacefully on June 23, 2016, from complications of severe dementia.
Born Jan. 21, 1930, in Boulder, Colo., to Percy and Marie Fritz, Martha grew up in Boulder hiking the foothills and enjoying beautiful Colorado. After high school she enrolled at University of Colorado where she met a young engineering student from Wyoming.
The day after graduation and earning her degree in education, Martha and Bryan Edwards were married. It was a union that lasted 65 years. During those years two sons were born and the family followed Bryan’s career to San Francisco, Cody, Great Falls and Billings.
In Billings, with the boys growing older, Martha began teaching as a substitute for several years before becoming a real estate agent. In 1981 Martha and Bryan retired to Cody.
In retirement Martha’s artistic side began to blossom. As a member of the Cody Country Art League she became an accomplished artist. She also kept active in the local Play Readers group and spent many years as a valued volunteer and docent for the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Martha especially enjoyed giving presentations to school children about life in the Old West.
As Martha’s memory began to fade, she kept her sense of humor and would even joke about not remembering something. Eventually the dementia became severe and in 2014 she returned to Billings for full-time care at Edgewood Vista where she remained until her passing.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband Bryan, son Steve and his wife Jan, son Bruce, all of Billings, as well as her brother Donald Fritz and sister Janet Fritz, both of Colorado.
The family wishes to express our gratitude to the wonderful staff at Edgewood Vista and Rocky Mountain Hospice. You all do such difficult work, with such caring, compassion and grace, we can never thank you enough for the attention and care you gave to Martha.
