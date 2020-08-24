Carol J. Bittner died peacefully into heaven on Aug. 19, 2020, where she joins loved ones she has sorely missed.
Carol lived a vibrant life of celebration for the students she taught for over 30 years in the Des Moines school system, the family and friends she loved, and the pets who filled her days with joy. Carol’s eye was always on the wonder around her – the beauty of mountains, the majesty of wild mustangs, the grave comedy of grizzly bears. Her art has been featured at shows and galleries, where she was as much at home as at rodeos.
Carol will be remembered with love and gratitude by those of us to whom she gave so much of herself.
In memorial, donations to Park County Animal Shelter in Cody are appreciated, with thanks on her behalf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.