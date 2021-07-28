Clara Elizabeth Cobourn of Powell passed away on July 16, 2021. She was a loving mother, grandmother and loyal friend.
Clara was born in Buffalo on Jan. 27, 1947. She graduated from Powell High School in 1965. On June 2, 1966, she married Richard Dale Cobourn at Saint Barbara’s Catholic Church and together, they moved to Clark and opened Edelweiss. They had three children Christy, Juli and Casey. Clara and Rich later divorced in 1986.
Clara made her home in Powell. She worked as an office manager at Aldrich Lumber and then Simplot where she retired. Clara was a member of the Eagles and Elks. Throughout the years, she enjoyed watching all of her kids and grandkids play sports and perform in activities. Her favorite holiday was Halloween, when she would dress up in a costume every year.
Her hobbies included gardening, crafts, canning, camping and playing bridge, but her favorite pastimes were playing bingo and gambling with her friends. She lived life to the fullest, often times dancing the night away at Cassie’s followed by an early morning breakfast at Granny’s or enjoying Harley rides and going on Poker Runs.
She could be seen at various places during the football season in Cody and Powell, making sure everyone had their football books for the year and writing her name on the football boards for a chance to win.
Clara Cobourn is survived by her three children Christy Stenerson (Colby), Juli McNeil (Brian), and Casey Cobourn (Jacque); her sisters Margaret “Maggie” LaFollette (Jim) and Brenda Kennedy (Dick); and her grandchildren Ty Nieters (Morgan and Ryker), Trevin McNeil, Madison Nieters, Kortney Gaughan (Connor), Tayli Stenerson, Nic Nieters, Aubrie Stenerson, Trey Stenerson, Jayde Cobourn, Nathaniel Cobourn and numerous special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Albert Brunner, mother Susan Hosler, Grandma Skogan and her loving pet dog Petey.
Services will be held at Saint Barbara’s Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. A celebration of life will follow at the Eagles in Powell.
