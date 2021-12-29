Ada Louise Giroux Kluesner, 77, passed away peacefully with family at her side at the Spirit Mountain Hospice in Cody, Dec. 22, 2021.
Ada was born to Claude and Agnes Giroux on Feb. 27, 1944 on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota. Ada was always proud of her Native American heritage as a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.
Ada grew up attending schools in South Dakota until moving to Lima, Mont. in 1963. In Lima she met her husband “Frank” and they were married until Frank’s death in 2017. She and Frank had four children which they raised in Lima. Ada was always the biggest supporter of her children and grandchildren through their athletic and school years. Even though Ada only raised four kids it was not uncommon to have 25 kids in her living room watching movies or playing games on weekend nights.
Some of Ada’s favorite activities included knitting, scrapbooking, baking cakes, holiday decorating, fishing and watching sporting events.
Ada was preceded in death by her husband Frank, parents, numerous brothers and sisters, and infant daughter Sandra Jo. Survivors include sons Frank of Dillon, Mont., Larry of Lima, Shane (Maria) of Meeteetse, and daughter Heidi of Meeteetse; grandchildren Reba (Scott Campbell), Shelby Teresa, Chad, Chase, Chance, Amber (Jesse Dewey), Anthony and Dawson; great grandchildren Brinley, Ty, Jaxon and Maci.
Memorials can be made in Ada’s name to the Lima Swimming Pool or charity of Donor’s Choice.
Services will be held at a later date.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com
