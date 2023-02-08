Grace “Roberta” Branam, 82, died Feb. 2, 2023, at Spirit Mountain Hospice House.
Berta was born to Clara (Todd) and George Green in Meeteetse on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1940. She grew up in Meeteetse and completed high school in Cody when her family relocated in the 1950s. Berta went on to receive her Business Degree from the Billings Business College and worked for Husky Oil Company in many capacities until its closure in Cody in the 1980s. In addition to finishing her bookkeeping career working for several local businesses, she enjoyed crafting (beautifully) and reading about Wyoming history. A visit to her house was always interesting.
Berta is survived by her sister Betty Edwards of Riverton; son Greg (Dianne) Capron of Billings; granddaughter Montana Rose (Brandon) Rivera and great-grandson Bridger Gregory Rivera of Richland, Wash.; granddaughter Carmen Grace Capron of Billings; and daughter Pamela (Kenneth) Wright of Cody.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Spirit Mountain Hospice House in Roberta’s memory. A family gathering is being planned for a later date.
“From the time you were very little, you’ve had people who have smiled you into smiling, people who have talked you into talking, sung you into singing, loved you into loving. So, let’s take some time to think of those extra special people. Some of them may be right here, some may be far away. Some may even be in heaven. No matter where they are, deep down, you know they’ve always wanted what was best for you. They’ve always cared about you beyond measure and have encouraged you to be true to the best within you. Let’s just take a minute of silence to think about those people now.” –Fred Rogers
We love you Mom/Grandma Berta and we will miss you!
Memories and condolences can be left on Roberta’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.