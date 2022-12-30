Marion “Mac” McClure was born on Jan. 4, 1939, in Grand River, Iowa, to Eldred Niell McClure and Hazel Lavonne (German) McClure.
Mac passed away on Oct. 28, 2022, at his home in Cody.
Mac and Betty Jean Davison were married on July 25, 1992, in Las Vegas and they moved to their forever home in Cody in 2004.
Mac served with the U.S. Navy from 1958-1962 aboard the USS Fort Mandan. He was very proud of his service.
He is survived by his wife Betty Jean of Cody; brothers Terry McClure (Doris) of Arkansas, Tom McClure (Georgia) of Iowa, Kay McClure (Mary Lou) of Washington; sister-in-law Sandy McClure of Washington; daughter Amber Simonson (Allen); grandsons Kyle Simonson and Aiden Simonson, granddaughter Jaz Simonson, all of Cody; fur babies, His Girl Shiloh, Bandy and Trampas; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and lots of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Judd McClure.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no public services will be held.
Condolences may be left at Ballardfh.com.
