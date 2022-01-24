Marilyn Catherine Meyer, 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep with her rosary beads, on Jan. 17, 2022.
Marilyn was born on June 9, 1930, in Chicago to John and Catherine Morrow. She graduated from Trinity Catholic High School in River Forest, Ill., in 1948 and then continued her education at Marycrest College in Dubuque, Iowa, where she received her associate degree.
Marilyn then moved to L.A., where she was employed by the Los Angeles Bureau of NBC, where she assisted Betty White with her cooking show. While in California, she met the love of her life, William “Bill” Meyer, a Marine stationed there during the Korean war. Their Hollywood romance evolved into marriage on July 10, 1953, in Chicago.
After Marilyn and Bill were married, they moved to a farm in Indiana that didn’t have running water in the house. But, as the story goes, when Marilyn’s mom came to visit, she could be heard from several counties away yelling at Bill for moving Marilyn to a house with no hot, let alone running water! So, they moved back to Chicago, where they had their first child Michael on May 16, 1955.
Marilyn gave birth to three more boys, Patrick (1956), Timothy (1957) and Christopher (1967). She loved her sons more than anything until she met her grandchildren!
Marilyn was selfless. She raised four wild boys, got them all through Catholic school, and remained an active member of the Catholic Church, where she taught CCD and still worked part-time at Crawford Department Store. Marilyn was a loving and supportive mother, attending their sporting and school events. Still, she didn’t tolerate disrespect and was not afraid to wash her boy’s mouths out with soap if she caught them swearing.
Bill and Marilyn made a deal that the first 20 years after they married, they would live wherever Marilyn wanted to live, and for the next 20 years, Bill got to choose. So, after 20 years in Chicago, in 1972, they purchased a 100-acre farm in Burlington, Wis., where they raised pigs, cows, horses, geese and sheep.
Marilyn suffered from a severe stroke in February of 1992, and life as she and all who loved her knew it, was never the same. She miraculously survived but lost all function in her right side and had to relearn how to walk, talk and write. But, in true Meyer fashion, Marilyn’s stubborn and driven personality enabled her to live a high-functioning life. She even learned how to drive again with a hand-operated gas pedal.
In 1995 Marilyn and Bill moved to Cody, where they would spend the rest of their lives. They became active members of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. For many years, Marilyn attended mass every day of the week. She never missed a Nutcracker performance, Christmas, or school play/event of her granddaughters, Amy and Alicia, throughout their childhood. She was all of her grandchildren’s No. 1 fan. Whenever any family received good news, they would tell Grandma Marilyn first, knowing they would get the best, loudest, most enthusiastic response. “Oh My God,” or “I can’t believe it, I just can’t believe it,” or “Very good! Very, very good!”.
Marilyn was a kind, gentle, compassionate, generous and loving soul who brought a lightness to the world and served as a reminder to laugh a little louder, take yourself a little less seriously and appreciate the simple joys of life.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, William Meyer, and her brother, John Morrow.
Marilyn is survived by her sons Michael Meyer of Fort Atkinson, Wis., Patrick (Mary) Meyer, of Cody, Timothy (Terry) Meyer of Racine Wis., and Christopher (Renee) Meyer of Whitefish Bay, Wis. She is also survived by her niece Audra Morrow, and her grandchildren Timothy (Hiya), Andrew (Barbara), Amy (Jeremy), Alicia (Dan) and Amanda and her great-grandchildren, Michael, Ethan, Emily and Gavin.
A rosary will be prayed on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cody. Funeral mass will then be at 10 a.m. at the church with committal to follow at Riverside Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com
