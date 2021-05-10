David Harold Nilsen, 60, passed away on May 4, 2021 with family by his side.
David was born on Dec. 16, 1960, in Saitama Ken Japan to Nils and Patricia Nilsen. When David was 6 months old, the family moved back to the United States, where he and his siblings grew up.
On Aug. 20, 1988, David married Pamela Ann Gartman-Nilsen, and with an open heart, he stepped up to take the role of father to his three children, “Little” David, Brian and Nicole. The roll of father to these three fit him well as he did an amazing job of molding them into the beautiful adults they all have become today.
David spent roughly 25 years working for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, where he began as a maintenance of way employee and worked his way up through the ranks until he ended his career as a roadmaster. Before this, he owned and worked for Rain Gutter Services in California, and Rosebud Heating and Cooling in Montana.
David enjoyed fishing on the boat or anything in the great outdoors. He was always thrilled to hear how his grandchildren were doing in school, and what they enjoyed doing for projects. He loved the time he spent with his grandchildren playing games, teaching them how to play checkers and teasing them.
David was preceded in death by his father and mother, and his brother William.
David is survived by his wife Pamela Gartman-Nilsen, his children David (Heidi) Gartman, Brian (Rhonda) Gartman and Nicole (Tim) Foley. His grandchildren Paola, Kellan, Amber, Sean and Alexis. Also his sisters Carol and Beth, and his brother Clifford and their families.
No services are planned. David has asked to be taken to California to rest with his mother and brother William.
In lieu of cards and flowers, the family asks that you do something special with or for your loved ones while you have them with you. We never know when they will be gone.
Arrangements made by Cremation and Funeral Gallery in Billings.
