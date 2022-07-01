Jeanne Clara Hamby died peacefully in Casa Grande, Ariz., on June 29, 2022. She passed away at 87 after a short bout with cancer.
She and her twin sister June Johnson were born Aug. 2, 1936, in North Platte, Neb.
After a short time in North Platte, the family moved to Cody, where they lived on the Powell Highway. She graduated from Cody High School.
She married Gene Hamby at the St. Anthony’s Church in Cody, becoming a “pair of genes” for 68 years.
They started their married life in Colorado Springs, Colo., where Jeanne worked for Moore Business Forms. Sons Boone and Mark were born in Colorado Springs.
They decided they wanted to move back to Cody to be closer to family. This happened while in Jeanne’s third trimester with twins.
Joe and Jeff were born in Cody and this is where Jeanne and Gene would raise their family.
Jeanne worked for Husky/Marathon Oil for her entire career in Cody. She and Gene retired in 1992 and hit the road in an RV. They spent most of their time in Arizona but would also travel the country to visit with friends.
Jeanne enjoyed gardening, golfing and games of all kinds.
She was a great cook and baker. Her lemon meringue pies would often be purchased before they made it through the door of the Mothers of Twins Bake Sale. The boys would often have friends over for her home-cooked meals.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Clara Fitzgerald, and sisters Joan and June. She is survived by her husband Gene and four children, Boone of Cody, Mark of Rawlins, Joe of Yorba Linda, Calif., and Jeff of Littleton, Colo., her sister Judy Fitzgerald as well as eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Services are pending.
