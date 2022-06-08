Memorial Services for Donna Klindt will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Open Gate Fellowship Church, 3219 Sheridan Avenue, Cody.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Donna’s honor to her favorite ministry: Friendship International, P.O. Box 746, Monument CO, 80132.
Memories and condolences can be left on Donna’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
