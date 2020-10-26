Arthur Milton Bailey died peacefully at home under hospice care with his loving wife Susan by his side on Oct. 16, 2020.
Arthur was born on Dec. 29, 1949, in Round Top, Mont., to Albert Lee Roy Bailey and Ethel (maiden name McLaughlin). He spent seven years in the Army National Guard. He was a heavy equipment mechanic his whole lifetime.
He worked for many construction companies including Frost Construction Company, Wild Bend Construction, and finally retiring from Kolby Construction in Powell.
He was an avid hunter and lifetime cowboy. In his retirement he enjoyed building and tinkering with his tools as well as watching his beloved Western Movies.
He is survived by his wife Susan, three stepdaughters and one stepson, Julie Thomas (Dale Bailor), Robyn Cooper (Gregg), Mary Dudley (Chris) and Jimmy Swift. Also surviving him are his brother Jerry Bailey and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters Carolyn, Lucille and Clara Zo.
There will be no public funeral.
