Pamela Jean McBroom, 63, of Meeteetse, returned to the loving arms of her heavenly Father on Sept. 1, 2022.
She was born in Fresno, Calif., on Dec. 16, 1958.
Pamela was preceded in death by her mother Dulcie Browder, her father William Carter and her stepfather Wilbur Browder. She was also preceded in death by her brothers William Leroy and Gary Richard Carter, sister Lita Faye Ingram, and youngest son Michael William Leroy McBroom.
Pamela moved with her family to Meeteetse from Salinas, Calif., in 2004. She was a dedicated Christian and lived her life in ministry to others.
Pamela exuded the genuine love and compassion of Christ. Her smile and laugh were infectious, and she had the special gift of making everyone she encountered feel loved and accepted. She, together with her husband Wayne, opened their home to numerous foster children over a 20-year period, legally adopting five of them. She had a passion for her community and was a dedicated volunteer with Jubilee Inner-Town Ministries in Cody.
She loved connecting with people in many ways, whether over a board game, a shared meal or a happenstance meetup at Walmart. Some of her favorite pastimes were reading to her grandchildren and talking to her loved ones on the phone. For her, the highlight of each year was her family’s annual reunion. She looked forward to the extended road trip to Arkansas and used the time to stop and reconnect with family and friends along the way.
Pamela leaves behind her husband of 39 years Wayne McBroom, her children Johanna Young of San Ramon, Calif., Jessica Stanley of Powell, Matthew McBroom of Cody, Michele McBroom of Denver, Colo., and two former foster daughters Crystal Cohen of Seaside, Calif., and Christy Cohen of Alturas, Calif.
Pamela is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Ronald Carter of San Jose, Calif., Donald Carter of Salina, Texas, Wyonia Wyatt of Pea Ridge, Ark., Thomas Carter of Buford, Ga., Sandra Bailey of Rogers, Ark., Jerry Carter of Bentonville, Ark. and her honorary sister Paula Griswold of El Cajon, Calif. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
An internment service will be held on Friday, Sept. 9, at 1 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery, 1721 Gulch St., Cody, Wyo., 82414. The memorial service will be on Friday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. at Streams of Life, 2637 Sheridan Ave., Cody.
Her family extends an invitation to all to come and join in the celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Jubilee Inner-Town Ministries. Checks can be sent to 1002 Park Ave., Cody, WY, 82414.
Memories and condolences can be left on Pamela’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
