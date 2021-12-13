LuAnn Sandra Rohrer, our beloved mom, grandma, and good friend passed away of natural causes on Wednesday Dec. 1, 2021, at her home in Shepherd, Mont., surrounded by her family and friends.
LuAnn was born on April 19, 1953, in Hardin, Mont. to Clyde Nebel and Elsie Karman. She attended high school in Judith Gap, Mont., where she graduated and met her high school sweetheart Dennis Betts. They were married in Lewistown on May 29, 1973, in which they had two girls, Kristy and Kathy. Later she moved away and married her lifelong friend Steve Rohrer on Nov. 27, 1980, in Edgerton and had a son Steven Rohrer. They moved to Meeteetse while the kids were in school, LuAnn worked as a bartender at the Elk Horn Bar and at the Shoshoni Bank in Cody. After all the kids had graduated from high school, she moved to Shepherd to be closer to family, she lived there awhile and then moved to her cabin next to the Snowies in Judith Gap where she was known as LuAnn with the Plan. In 2017 she sold her beloved cabin and moved back to Shepherd where she was next door to her daughter and grandkids.
There she did what she loved such as painting, planting her flowers and plants, and just tinkering in her yard. You would always see her at her grandkids’ functions whether it was a horse show, a sport event, parties, or just a quick trip to the farmers market. She always loved to be there with her kids and supporting them. She was known as the grandma that loved purple and anyone who knew her, knew that. She was a huge cheerleader, and you could always hear her tweets at all the games. LuAnn was the first to celebrate any event, birthday, holiday, kid’s activities, or Tuesday trip to the grocery store and she invented the CDL party. She always assured her guests that she cleaned the cat box “really good” before building her famous kitty litter cakes. She had a love for all animals, which some would have known that Mitzy and Marsh were a couple of her favorites. She has touched so many hearts in this world and will truly be missed.
She is preceded in death by parents Elsie and Mark Bearrow, Clyde and Barbra Nebel and brothers Tracy Bearrow, and Marty Nebel.
She is survived by her ex-husbands/friends Dennis (Jamie) Betts of Great Falls, Mont. and Steve Rohrer of Worden, Mont., brother Marky (Sandy) Bearrow of Bozeman, Mont., daughters Kirsty Betts Coker residing in Tennessee, Kathy (Brett) Peck of Shepherd, son Steven (Zorana) Rohrer of Custer, Mont., grandkids Ashley (JP), Nicole (Austin), Sam, (Kolby), Madison (Dylan), Devron, Emily, Pacin, Ember, great grandkids Sean, James, Payton and Jayley with many other kids that she called her own.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Dec. 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. at 6131 Shepherd Rd., Shepherd in the shop behind the house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.