Madeleine Mae “Peggy” Mathews passed away peacefully as she slept July 7, 2022, at Cody Regional Health Long Term Care with family at her side.
Peggy was born May 5, 1929, in Oliver Springs, Tenn., to Clay Evans Jones and Estella Mae Lavender Jones. She was the fifth of eight children, her siblings were Russell Jones, Byrd Jones, Ralph Jones, Vera Jean Gallogly, Barbara Heaton, Rosemary Wycoff and Elmo Jones.
In grade school she was nicknamed Peggy and that’s how most people knew her. When she was 15, her family moved to Wyoming and settled in Lovell. On March 12, 1947, Peggy married Fred Welch Mathews of Cowley in the LDS Idaho Falls Temple. They had five children, with the youngest born after they moved to Cody in 1960.
Peggy and Fred were both active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 4th Ward where she served in the Relief Society Presidency and sang in the church choir. But her favorite was the years she worked in the church library.
Peggy loved ceramics, sewing and quilting, “going for rides,” camping, and collecting rocks. The most important thing in her life was her family and she always wanted us close.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and all of her brothers and sisters, her husband Fred and daughter Lori Jean Farlow of Basin.
She is survived by her children Wayne (Karen) Mathews of Cody, Anita (Richard) Brown of Cody, Ralph (Nancy) Mathews of Gillette and Evan (Kay) Mathews of Cody. She has 16 grandkids, 26 great-grandkids, and seven great-great grandkids.
“Miss” Peggy lived her last three years at Cody Long Term Care as the family lost her to dementia. The family wish to thank all the staff and nurses who cared for her and especially for all the hugs.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday July 22 at 10 a.m., with visitation with the family at 9 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wyoming Avenue Chapel, with committal service to follow at Riverside Cemetery and a lunch to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to Spirit Mountain Hospice in Cody.
