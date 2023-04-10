Dena Marie Bower, 74, passed away on April 3, 2023, at the Billings Clinic after a hard-fought battle with health complications.
She was born in Spirchiada, Greece, to Sofia and Giorgos Zachopoulous on Jan. 26, 1949. At 2 years of age, Dena was adopted into the United States by her parents, Chuck and Byrt Coutis who lived in Worland, where she stayed the rest of her life.
Dena met the love of her life, Jim Bower, in 1966. He passed her cruising Main Street Worland, and that first glimpse was all it took. They married shortly after and began a family where they were blessed with one daughter and three sons.
In addition to raising her children, she spent many hours promoting the family’s Lowry Star Foundation Quarter Horse program, helping to build that legacy right beside Jim, while making connections all over the country. Through the years she was proud of her heritage in Coutis Land and Livestock and took her role seriously.
She eventually took a job outside of the home with Wyoming Gas where she focused on public relations for the company and then retired after 26 years.
Dena had an incredible sense of humor and could captivate an audience for hours with charisma that filled the room. You could find her performing whenever the opportunity arose, as she was a magnificent storyteller – true stories, embellished stories, make-believe stories for her grandkids, with listeners hanging on every word. Her skills as a storyteller made her the perfect candidate for choreographing and being the MC at multiple local events.
From 4-H to football, basketball to volleyball, school plays to dance recitals, Dena had a passion for watching her kids and grandkids in all activities. She was a fixture in the bleachers through all seasons of sports, known for cheering on her own family, as well as every other kid in the gym – and occasionally the other team. She was a vocal and enthusiastic cheerleader, whose presence in the stands will be both remembered and missed by many.
She had an uncanny ability to meet a stranger and befriend them within minutes, a quality many of us strive to have. She was a capable and thoughtful organizer, brutally honest, and always offered insightful advice to anyone in need. They truly broke the mold with “Sweet Dena Marie.”
Dena was preceded in death by her biological father Giorgos; adopted parents Chuck and Byrt; sisters Katina (Stamos) Kalamaras and Ann Thompson.
She is survived by her loving husband Jim; children Dru (Steve) Palmer of Lander, Lance (Lisa) Bower of Cody, Brandon Bower (Kara Bailey) of Worland and Chad (Kelly) Bower of Cody; biological mother Sofia Zachopoulous (109 years of age); sister Wowoola (Giorgos) Brilakis of Crete, Greece; grandchildren Jackson, Ashlyn, Brittan, Trent, Wade, Kylan and Westyn. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews whom she loved to pieces and loved all the pieces.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Worland Elks Club with Travis Smith officiating. Services will be live streamed on the Range YouTube channel. A link will be provided via Bryant Funeral Home the day of services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Worland Booster Club or the Blue and Gold Booster Club in Cody. Please send checks to P.O. Box 524 Worland, WY. 82401.
Online condolences may be made at Bryantfuneralhomeonline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.