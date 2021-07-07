Alan James Gauthier, 77, of Cody, passed away at the Spirit Mountain Hospice House on July 6, 2021.
Alan was born in Lansing, Mich., on July 16, 1943, to Charles and Geraldine Gauthier. He grew up in Manistique, Mich., where he graduated high school in 1961. Following high school Alan enrolled in the Air Force and eventually served in the Vietnam War with the Special Forces as an Air Force Army Commando.
Upon returning to the states Alan lived an incredible life. Choosing a career as an operating engineer, Alan spent 30 years creating numerous infrastructural milestones. In 1995, introduced by their daughters, Alan met Sylvia. They married on Sept. 18, 1996, and were together for 24 years.
He loved hunting, fishing, camping and motorcycles. Sharing these interests with his family and friends was his pride and joy. He took every chance to socialize with close friends and new acquaintances.
Alan is survived by his wife Sylvia, son Randy Clark Jr. (Shelby), daughters Cassandra Nainan, Jessica Williams (Damon), Jennifer Stearns (Mike), Michelle Diaz and Angela Logan, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with many others who loved him as a father figure.
He was preceded in death by his father Charles Gauthier and mother Geraldine Gauthier, his son Trent Nainan, and brother William Gauthier.
Services will be held at Ballard Funeral Home Saturday, July 10, at 10 a.m. followed by a reception at the Cody Auditorium. An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
