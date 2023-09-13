It is with such sadness that we announce the passing of David Eugene Miller on September 1st, 2023. Dave, Davey, Bud, and to those who loved him most, D, was born in Uniontown, PA on March 3rd, 1947. Always an athlete, he was the fastest kid in town. When he ran that goofy skinny body out of PA he didn’t look back. After a mysterious stint in New York and a few years in college, D found himself settling in Cleveland, OH. There he met his wife, Karen, where they both worked at Cleveland State University. Together they dominated the lunchtime racquetball courts. They married in 1976, quit their jobs, and spent the next year travelling around the US in their van splashed with “Miller High Life” across the back and their dog, Froggie, by their sides. They briefly returned to Ohio, but moved themselves to Cody on a wing and a prayer in 1978 with older daughter Eileen. There they stayed. Daughter Bridget arrived in Cody in 1981.
D showed up in Cody with a ponytail that reached halfway down his back. He quickly learned that a ponytail was a barrier to survival in Cody and agreed to cut it in order to hold a job in the oilfields. This was one of few concessions. Never able to half-ass anything, D learned to live a Wyoming life. He bought a four-wheel drive vehicle, wore cowboy boots, built his own rifle and learned to hunt (although that was a short-lived experiment), became an irrigation rockstar, trained his own horse, built fences for goats and Houdini-like ponies, bought into the camping life, and browned that body in the sun doing all manner of his own work and repairs. But he held onto his own beliefs, never bowing to the noise around him. D believed in what was right and fair, and he always made sure he paid on time.
D was a better dad and husband than he had a right to be. His own childhood had been piss-poor and rough. With Karen, he set out to right that. D threw himself into his kids’ 4-H club, swim team, and dance recitals. He was a staunch supporter of high school athletics, and to the day he passed he could have told you the line up for the 1991 3A state championship football team. He recorded everything on video, and for years his daughters reviewed every race and performance with him on the basement TV. D drove the school bus for several years, keeping kids safe and on the right road to school. Even after his own kids left Cody, D continued to support the high school’s teams, bands, and theatre. He was every bit as dedicated a grandpa as he was a dad.
D retired in 2013, and he and Karen returned to their travelling roots. They went east to see the leaves in the fall, they went north to Canada to see new vistas and parks, and they went west to the Oregon coast. They spent many weekends camping, with Hyattville and the foothills of the Beartooths being favorites. With Bridget and her family in Colorado, Denver became a second home. The long drive out to Seattle to see Eileen and her family was nothing. In retirement D was a dedicated volunteer with Cody Cupboard. He also volunteered with Meals on Wheels, a particular favorite. Many people knew him from his VERY regular routine at the rec center. The weather had to be very bad indeed for D to skip his daily dog walks (oh what lucky dogs D had!).
D never knew a stranger, and he could talk the paint off a wall. It was very likely he knew your name, even if you didn’t know D. If you were from out of town and lucky enough to ride the rodeo bus, D guaranteed you got a good, if not entirely true, story. He could make you crazy, but boy did he love to talk. D will be deeply missed by his community, his family, and his dog. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Karen; his daughters Eileen (Andy) and Bridget (Nate); his grandkids Baker and Neve, and Emma and Maddie; his dog, Trudy; and his sister Kathleen (Tom) Brown of Bossville, GA. We like to think D went to Doggie Heaven and that he will be able to walk and toss tennis balls for his beloved dogs forever. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be sent to Park County Animal Shelter and Pardners Cafe at the Park County Library. Not a religious man or one to be fussed over, D would not have wanted a service. But he was a character to be remembered, and a celebration of life will be announced.
