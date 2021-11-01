Evelyn Mae Morrison was born on Sept. 16, 1941 in Ridgely, Md. She was the second of two children born to Fred and Rose Dobraski. She grew up in the small town of Henderson, Md. on a farm, where she learned the meaning of hard work and how to nurture plants; a talent that she fostered and maintained throughout her life.
She married Carroll Thomas in the summer of 1962. They had one child, Joseph Thomas. She later remarried Thomas Winfield Morrison and the three of them embarked on the adventure of moving west to Powell in the early 1970’s, where Tom took a job with KPOW. Westward ho! After a short time, they moved to Cody, and Evelyn worked at Job Service until her retirement in July of 1995, while Tom worked at KODI. She was always quick in trying to find people a job, and made sure her son, Joe, was working at all times too.
During her working years, the family expanded and she and Tom gained a daughter-in-law, two grandkids, a granddaughter-in-law, and two great-granddaughters. Much to her chagrin, Joe began calling her “Grandma Gertie,” which originated from the cartoon, Tom Slick. Eventually, she gave in to the name. Gertie liked to come home from work and get comfy in her bathrobe after work, and the great grandkids again transferred the name, “gertie,” to another word for a bathrobe. It is quite possible that they do not even know a bathrobe by its real name! As the generations expanded, the great-grandaughters called her Gigi (or G.G.), which is short for Great Gertie, instead of Great Grandma.
After retirement, Evie went to work at Walmart, where she served as a great face for the store. She loved talking to people as she greeted them at the door! She was always friendly to them and especially liked visiting with people she had come to know through the years, as well as tourists who were just passing through. Unbeknownst to her family (until her death), she was awarded some very thoughtful “Customer Choice Awards.”
She had the speed of an “Energizer Bunny,” and was happy to help you find something in the store if it was not where you were used to seeing it. She developed some very close relationships with some of her co-workers that became like family. Evelyn worked at Walmart until November of 2020, when her health took a sudden and mysterious turn for the worse.
When not buzzing around at work, Evelyn stayed busy in her yard. She wasn’t one to sit still for very long or to sleep in. It wasn’t unusual for her to call family members before they ever had a chance to hear their alarms in the morning. However, you didn’t dare call her after her bedtime of 7 p.m.! Early to bed and (quite) early to rise was definitely her motto!
Her family was always in awe of how she could take a dying plant from anyone or anywhere and bring it back to a flourishing state in her yard! She certainly had a green thumb and didn’t understand how her family members couldn’t seem to keep a healthy plant alive. Ha!
She and Tom loved to camp in their camper up Northfork every summer, along with their beloved Pomeranian dogs. They camped with other “regulars” and enjoyed those friendships. She kept in touch with several other Pomeranian dog owners as well, and even traveled to see some of them during their yearly car trips back East to visit family.
Evelynn also enjoyed photographing the beautiful western landscapes and wildlife, Nascar racing, WWF, the Western Channel, Domino’s pizza, vanilla milkshakes, Scrapple, and a PBR every now and then.
The family is thankful for the wonderful care of her neighbor, Ruth, and her caretaker, Nancy, as well as the healthcare workers who crossed paths with her in her final months.
Evelyn passed away peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 3, 2021, at Spirit Mountain Hospice House in Cody, Wyo. She, Tom, and their dogs are surely enjoying a nice sunny day along the banks of one of Heaven’s most beautiful rivers ... together forever ... until we meet again.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Rose Dobraski, and her husband, Tom Morrison. She is survived by her son, Joe (Tracy) of Meeteetse, granddaughter, Stormi of Missoula, Mont. (great granddaughter, Zariaya), grandson, Tanner (Kendra) Thomas of Albuquerque, N.M. (great granddaughter Hartlee), brother Mike Dobraski of Felton, Del., special nieces, Susan and Kathy, and nephew, David of Delware and Maryland, as well as several great and great great nieces and nephews.
For those so inclined, donations to the Park County Humane Society would honor her memory in a manner consistent with her love of dogs and cats. There will be a gathering at a later date for a service in her honor.
Condolences to Evie’s family can be left on her memorial page at BallardFH.com.
