Cindy Munger Hooper passed away at Spirit Mountain Hospice after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Seattle, Wash., and spent her younger years in Edmonds, Wash. At the age of 10 the family moved to Yuma, Ariz. Cindy went through grade school, high school and graduated from Arizona Western College. She and Tom met on a geology field to the Grand Canyon. They fell in love and married and spent the next 53 years happily married.
They have one son David (Gale) and one granddaughter Kasey (Joe) Burns. She has one sister Barbara (Jim) Meeks and two brothers Fred (Judy) Munger and Jack (Mary) Munger. She has 14 nieces and nephews.
During their life together they moved more times than they can remember. At each new home Cindy got the family settled in and David in school. Then she found all the interesting things to see and do. She loved to sew, do counted cross-stitch and read. She always had a craft project going and the home was always decorated for every holiday.
Cindy was always up for long rides and enjoyed the history of the places they lived and the natural beauty that always surrounded the places they lived. They chose Powell as the place to retire because of its close proximity to Yellowstone Park and the Bighorn Mountains. Cindy loved all day rides to both places to enjoy nature and watching for animals, her favorite being moose, and having picnic’s.
She will be missed but we know that she will always be with us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.