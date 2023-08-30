Caesar Aleman, 83, of Wapiti, passed away peacefully at his home on August 8, 2023.
Caesar was born in Piura, Peru to Natalio and Blanca Aleman Rodrigues on Sept. 13, 1939. He was the oldest of eight children, who all attended private Catholic schools. He emigrated to the United States in 1962 and attended college in Kentucky to learn English.
He lived and worked in New York City and New Jersey until 1993, when he moved to Las Vegas. There he met his future wife, Sandi, in a grocery store, while she was pursuing an education degree.
The couple moved to her home ranch in Wapiti where he worked in Cody, and she taught at Northwest College.
They later moved to Tucson, AZ and spent winters working and summers at home in Wapiti, then winters in Bullhead City and summers at home.
They finally returned for good to Wapiti when his health took a bad turn.
He was mostly home-bound the last year. His heart has finally given out and he has gone to his heavenly home to be with his Maker.
His parents and fours sisters preceded him in death, and he leaves behind a son, two sisters and his only brother, his wife, her three children and their spouses, and her five grandchildren.
He will be sorely missed.
