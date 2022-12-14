Stephen “Steve” Leonard Simonton fought relentlessly for his family, friends, clients, community and any underdogs he met during his 80 years on earth. And he won. Frequently and on big stages.
He also fought for his life. He endured five surgeries, two radiations and two rounds of immunotherapy over a three-year mega-fight against an aggressive form of myxofibrosarcoma. Cody and the state of Wyoming lost a titan of our community when Steve peacefully surrendered to cancer at 10:40 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in his home with loved ones.
Steve was a protector. He had people’s backs. He made his people feel seen and safe.
After listening to the difficulties of hundreds of legal clients for almost half a century, Steve developed a penchant for problem-solving. Combined with his competitive spirit he was a ferocious advocate. People wanted him in their corner and he wanted to be there.
Whether you were a client, an old friend or new acquaintance, Steve listened. He asked, “Why?” He asked “Could you please explain that again?” He sought to thoroughly comprehend your issues and goals. Once he felt comfortable with what you were facing, he wanted to help you defeat your adversary or break down the barriers between where you were and where you dreamed to go.
He was vulnerable in sharing the entire spectrum of human feelings with his people. He could disagree with an entire room, pointing his finger to emphasize the points about which he was most passionate. And he was equally at ease holding someone’s hand and crying freely. But he could most often be heard engaging in witty, “punny” banter with anyone who was up for talking hysterical nonsense. He was funny, creative, genuine, patient, big-hearted and generous.
He enjoyed country swing dancing, red wine and steaks at Cassie’s. He was an accomplished tomato gardener. He ran an unofficial bird and deer sanctuary in his yard. He was an avid protein and salad chef. He was a devout Denver Broncos, Wyoming Pokes and Cody Broncs fan. He looked forward to celebrating the Fourth of July, especially with his Cody Stampede aficionado sister Judy (Simonton) Catchpole and her family.
Steve valued time in the outdoors. Steve loved motorcycle touring with friends on his Harley. He loved fishing, camping, riding horses, boating, snow skiing, scuba, autumn drives to hear the elk bugle and pack trips to the mountains around Cody. He was at home telling stories and playing cards or dice in a campsite.
Steve demonstrated his protector instincts serving on the Cody Volunteer Fire Department for 15 years.
He served 30 years as a member of the Wyoming Trial Lawyers Association (WTLA) Board of Directors, including as an officer and as president.
He was chairman of the Fee Dispute Committee of the Wyoming State Bar.
He sat on the Wyoming Commission on Judicial Conduct and Ethics.
Steve sat on the Board of Trustees of the Cody Medical foundation for over 20 years.
He served for 10 years on the Board of Trustees for the West Park Hospital, eight of those as chairman.
He dedicated eight years to the Park County Travel Council and three years on the Park County Museum Board. He was also a Forward Cody board member.
Steve was a Cody native, graduating from Cody High School in 1960. He was an Eagle Scout and played quarterback on winning CHS teams.
He found a dusty certificate in his attic promising free college tuition at Allegheny College in Meadville, Pa., to descendants of one of his ancestors. Upon his inquiry, the school informed him they stopped honoring the certificate decades earlier. They did offer him work-study in the campus cafeteria. This turned out to be compelling enough for him to drive 1,700 miles to attend a college he’d otherwise never heard of.
He quarterbacked the Allegheny Gators football team, served as president of the Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity, participated in ROTC, and was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree with a combined major in Political Science and History.
He also met Kaye Wynn. They married before he started at the University of Wyoming Law School where he graduated 1967. That year, Kaye gave birth to their daughter Shelley. Steve served as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force as a Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG) officer. The three were stationed at Air Force bases in Tacoma, Wash., the Philippines, Vietnam and ultimately Cheyenne, where son Mike was born in 1972.
The family moved back to Cody in 1973 and Steve started a private law practice. In 1975, his brother George joined him to form Simonton and Simonton. The District Court in Cody recently honored the Simonton family with a permanent exhibit in the courthouse, noting the longest practice of law by a family in Park County history (including father, James).
Steve was awarded the prestigious Martindale-Hubbell “AV-rated” trial attorney designation, recognizing strong legal ability and high ethical standards via a rigorous peer review. He was the recipient of the WTLA’s Lifetime Achievement Award. In one of the last cases he brought to trial, he won a Park County record jury verdict for his client.
Steve lived a life of only one regret: that he did not have more time with his grandsons Jack (4) and Max (2). His heart for parenting and grandparenting was not limited to his bloodline. Steve was a father figure and mentor to many, contributing significant time and resources to help several generations of coachable Codyites.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents Marjorie and James Simonton, beloved daughter Shelley, nephew Lyon Davis and Shelley’s dog Champ, whom Steve adopted after Shelley’s passing.
Steve is survived by son Mike (Natania Crane) Simonton and grandsons Jack and Max of Chicago; brother George (Lyn) Simonton of Cody; and sister Judy (Glenn) Catchpole of Casper and their children Glenda Thomas, Fred Catchpole and Katie Finnoff. He’s also survived by great-nieces and great-nephews and his former wife Kaye (Richard) Schlueter of Colorado Springs, Colo.
A celebration of Steve’s life will be held in Cody before the 2023 Fourth of July celebrations.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution to the Shelley Simonton Economic Self-Sufficiency for Wyoming Women Donor Advised Fund, via the Wyoming Community Foundation found online at wywf.org. Click Antelope Hunt, Shelley’s Fund, Give Now.
