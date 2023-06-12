Gerald Wendell Palmer, known to family and friends as Jerry, died on April 20 after a series of strokes. He was 67 years old.
His siblings, Judy of Champagne, Ill., Ray of Orange, Va., and Sue of Fort Collins, Colo., survive him. His parents, Raymond and Ruth Palmer, preceded him in death.
Jerry graduated from Cody High School in Cody, Wyoming. He subsequently received a Bachelor of Science in Management from the University of Maryland.
Before settling in Colorado, Jerry lived in several places, including New York City. He resided in Denver, Dillon and finally in Mead, Colo. He worked for years at a New York law firm, Texaco Trading in Denver and the Salvation Army in Denver.
Family and friends recall Jerry as a kind and helpful person. He made it a point to get to know his neighbors and to help them whenever needed. In particular, he spent considerable time helping those who were disabled or near the end of their lives.
His siblings plan to hold a celebration of his life at his most recent community, Lake Ridge Condominiums in Mead, at a later date.
