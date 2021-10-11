We are so sad to announce the passing of a wonderful man.
He was kind, dependable and fiercely loyal to his family and friends, and will be fondly remembered by everyone who knew him. He was our rock.
David Linton Justus passed away peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 6, 2021.
David was born in Mineral Wells, Texas, on July 31, 1938, to Coy and Pauline Justus, the second of four children.
While in grade school, the family moved to Craig, Colo., and then to Rangely, where he spent most of his adult life. He went to work for Moon Lake Electric while still in high school, and many years later retired from there. Rangely, with so many friends and family, plus the easy access to hunting, four-wheeling and many outdoor activities suited him perfectly.
He was very artistic and creative. Through his lifetime he had too many hobbies to list – from archery to woodworking. His friends fondly remember him as “Grizz” or “Winchester.” He was a member of the Jaycees and the Elks Club and helped with many charities through these organizations.
In 2011, he was ready for a new adventure. He had always loved the western atmosphere of Cody, where he vacationed every year. His son lived in Cody, and David had very good luck selling his carved lamps in a shop in Cody, so he and his wife moved there.
Such fun he had exploring all the places in Cody and the surrounding area. He was involved in the Cody Senior Center and became a volunteer there, where he and his wife went often to have lunch, play bingo and socialize. In 2017, his daughter moved to the Cody area also. This made him happy that his family was together again.
David is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jeanette; children Julie and Mike (Jodee), sister Jimmye (Bill), brothers John (Lavella) and Steve (Joni); two grandchildren Nicole (Chris) and Logan (Tracy); two grandchildren by marriage Whitney and Jonathan; three great-grandchildren and Evie, his little neighbor who calls him Grandpa, and many family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a nephew and brother-in-law.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. As he wished, his ashes will be scattered on the mountain of his favorite hunting grounds.
“… think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched … for nothing loved is ever lost, and he was loved so much.” Ellen Brenneman
A guestbook and video tribute are available on David’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
