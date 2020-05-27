Thomas Edward Hedderman left this earthly world to be with his beloved wife, Shirley Rose, in Heaven on May 26, 2020, in Cody.
Tom was 93 years old. Tom and Shirley moved to Cody in 1953.
Tom was born June 16, 1926, in Cleveland, Ohio. He went onto get his accounting degree and then went to work for Cody Gas Company. He was promoted to manager and worked for years in that position. He loved to recall “The Night Cody Froze!”
Tom contributed to a lot of charities for animals. His favorites were horses and dogs. He was a WWII veteran serving in the Navy. Helping various Veterans Charities and the Humane Society was his first priority. He loved training and showing Trotters. For years he racked up ribbons … too many to count.
Tom loved to participate in many local clubs: the Elks, VFW, Ducks Unlimited and Lions Club in which he served a term as president. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. He loved to fish, hunt and camp. His family cannot recall a time that Tom and Shirley did not have dogs. They loved Labradors and German Shepherds.
After Shirley retired, they moved to 3707 East Sheridan where they could have their horses and dogs and Tom built Shirley a large greenhouse which kept getting larger every year. People would praise the quality of Hedderman’s Greenhouse plants.
Tom would get up every day at 3 a.m., run and then work in the greenhouse until it was time to go to work at Cody Gas. His favorite pasttimes were almost all outdoors. He was an avid reader and a member of the Mensa Society.
Tom and Shirley have two daughters: Katina “Tina” Thomson (George Horner) of Cody and Rae Dawn Howard (Gary) of Powell. He has five grandchildren Dawn Layer (Jeremy) of Erie, Colo., Heather Lang (Brian) of Powell and Jake Howard (Kelsi) of Powell. He has eight great-grandchildren Daniel Gray, Samantha Gray, Isabella Layer, Katelyn Lang, Mariah Lang and Gabe Lang, Keagan (Howard) Wisroth and Thea Howard. To top it off, he was made a great-great-grandfather with the birth of Otis Tate Gray in January.
Tom was one of 11 children, nine boys and two girls. He was preceded in death by all but two, Terry Hedderman of Texas and Jackie Hedderman of Ohio.
He was preceded in death also by his wife Shirley, his grandson Matthew Thomson and his grandson Thomas Howard.
Tom was a man of great character (as well as being one), honest, nonjudgmental, giving, loving and one of the best fathers in the world.
He will be missed by all. He lived his life by the word of Jesus. All Commandments are summed up in this single command. You must love your neighbor as yourself.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 2 at Riverside Cemetery.
