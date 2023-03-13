Daniel “Dan” Royce Harkins was born in Thermopolis on Dec. 15, 1931, to Charles and Winnie (Dir) Harkins. He “departed the pattern” while wintering in Yuma, Ariz. on Feb. 22, 2023, at the age of 91.
He was predeceased by his parents, his sisters Patsy, Margie and Colleen, his brothers Chuck and Dick and his niece Bobbie Ann.
Dan grew up in Worland and graduated with the Class of 1949. Like his brothers Chuck and Dick, he was known to be an excellent athlete. He had fond memories of “mixing it up” on the football field and basketball court with their rival, the Cody Broncs. Dan recalled it was a good day if you could prevail against the tall boys of Cody … the likes of Al Simpson and Bob Moore.
After high school, Dan attended Casper College where he continued to play basketball. From there he joined the Navy and participated in the Korean War as a part of Strike Fighter Squadron 192 stationed aboard the USS Princeton. He saw the world, including Korea, Japan, China and the Philippines.
After the Navy, Dan was employed in the Oil Industry and found work in Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota and Alaska. He spent some time in Casper with a salvage company, and finished his work as an employee of the McGarvin-Moberly Construction Company out of Worland.
He met his wife and best friend, Betty, in Ten Sleep. It was there that they set up shop and anchored the Harkins family as Dan’s brothers and sisters slowly slipped away. In the end, he was the last man standing.
Dan knew the Big Horn Mountains like the back of his hand. He knew how to fish and where to go. When it came to fishing, Dan was known to be patient and gracious with his family, particularly with nieces and nephews.
Dan leaves behind his wife Betty and an entire host of family members.
On behalf of Lou, Bobbie Ann, Terry, Blake, Mike, Mark, Valari, Dick, Denny, Kevin, David, Patrick, Susie, Mitch, Ashley and Vance … we are sorry to see you go.
Plans for services are pending.
