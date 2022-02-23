Bonnie “Boni” Jean Erickson, 91, on Feb. 20, 2022, at home in Cody. She was a resident of Cody and former resident of Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
Bonnie was born July 17, 1930, in Cody to the daughter of Arvid (Erick) Erickson and Nina Winnants.
She attended schools in Cody and was a 1948 graduate of Cody High School. Bonnie also attended the University of Wyoming where she earned a bachelor’s degree in arts and earned her master’s degree from NYC University and Columbia University.
She was the founder of “The Scarlet Thread” children’s mission and dining facility of Panama. Bonnie owned “The Glad Hand” art and jewelry store in Redondo Beach, Calif., for over 50 years where she designed thousands of jewelry items. She returned to her home town Cody in 2017.
Survivors include one nephew Richard (Tom) Brolin and wife Iris of Cody and numerous grandnieces and nephews, and many friends and acquaintances in Cody and California.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Donna Brolin and husband Robert Brolin. Niece Marjorie (Brolin) Schaefer and husband Lynn Schaefer.
A Memorial Service for Bonnie will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Cody. Condolences to the family may be shared on Bonnie’s memorial page at ballardfh.com.
