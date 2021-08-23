Charles “Chuck” James Wilson Jr. was welcomed into the loving comfort of his Lord Jesus on Aug. 16, 2021. He succumbed to underlying complications of pulmonary fibrosis in his final earthly home of Wagoner, Okla.
Celebration of Chuck’s life will be held Sept. 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Family of God Church 1231 NW Euguene St., Topeka, Kan. and Oct. 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Cody Foursquare Church at 725 19th St., Cody.
