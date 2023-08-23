Wyoming artist and retired Pacific Corp Operational Manager, Steve Corbett Wirth, age 77, passed away peacefully on Aug. 17 in Spanish Fork, Utah, from a short battle with stomach cancer.
Steve is a Wyoming native and was born on May 12, 1946, to Jim and Margaret Wirth in Lovell, Wyoming.
He enjoyed growing up in Byron and loved telling childhood stories about the adventures he had on slide rock, soaks swimming hole, the river bottoms, riding pump jacks in the oil fields, and catching frogs and lizards with his friends.
Steve married his high school sweetheart, Elaine (Enes) on Aug. 30, 1966. They felt very blessed to have been married for almost 58 years this month.
They have four daughters, April, Maylee, Laurel and Sarah who can all attest that Steve was the BEST Girl Dad ever! Steve graduated from BYU in 1968 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Art/Minor in Drafting. He spent his life career as an electrician for Pacific Power/Pacific Corp, starting as a meter reader, lineman, and then retiring as an operational manager.
Steve was known for his beautiful blue eyes, kind heart, amazing smile and contagious laugh.
He is survived in life by his beautiful wife, Elaine (Enes) Wirth, daughters, Maylee (Kent) Lemon and Laurel (Daren) Anderson, 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brother, Rod (Dee) Wirth, sister, Sandy (Ralph) Watts, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Margaret (Corbett) Wirth, daughters, April (Kurtis) Hornbeck and Sarah (Johnnie) Borrego, great-grandson, Kodyn Peterson, brother, Jerry (Michelle) Corbett, and sisters Jackie (Bob) Hecht and Bertha (Wes) Mueller.
A “Celebration of Life and Memorial Services” will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, in the Byron Chapel. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the funeral at 10 a.m., with a grave dedication (Byron Cemetery) immediately afterwards. Special thanks to the Thompson Funeral Home in Powell!
