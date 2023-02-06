Donald Ray Barker passed away on Jan. 26, 2023.
Don was born in Alliance, Ohio, on May 27, 1945. He apprenticed as a tool and die maker and that trade served him well his whole life.
After a visit out West, Don fell in love with the country and settled in Montana and, later, Wyoming. His whole life he had an inquisitive intellect and a passion for gun manufacturing.
He was married to Laura Jean Hoxsie on June 27, 1997, and since that time they have had many adventures.
Don was preceded in death by his son Vince.
He is survived by wife Laura, children Amy, Mike, Brad and Annie, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
