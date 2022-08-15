Samuel Robert Lloyd Simpson joined his heavenly Father on his birthday, July 22, 2022.
Samuel was already so loved by his entire family and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his parents, Eric and Cheyenne Simpson; sisters, Isabella and Joanna; Grandparents, Bill and Deb Simpson and Steve and Terresa Humphries-Wadsworth; great-grandparents, Al and Ann Simpson and Edna Huddler; and too many aunts, uncles and cousins to name.
Samuel is preceded in death by great-great grandparents, Milward and Lorna Simpson; great-grandparents Al and Ellie Persin and Robert and Darlene Huddler; and cousin Joan Hlabse.
His family honored Samuel in an intimate, family, graveside service at Riverside Cemetery on July 29, 2022.
Condolences can be sent to the family on Samuel’s memorial page at BallardFH.com
