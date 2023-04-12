Our loving brother and uncle, Jeffrey Crowder Johnson, 65, was called to his heavenly home on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023.
He was born on Nov. 20, 1957, in a snowstorm in Cody, a son of LaVerl “Lee” Shumway and Mary Jewell Crowder Johnson. The family lived on a cattle ranch on the upper South Fork River, west of Cody until Jeff was 7. The family moved to a ranch on the Greybull River outside of Burlington. At the same time the family had a home in Cody, where he graduated from Cody High School in 1976.
He attended Northwest Community College in Powell and later attended Weber State University in Ogden and studied broadcasting.
Jeff worked at various jobs, including Deseret Industries and Flying J. Corporate Office, where he met many good friends.
Jeff was a member of the Brigham City 13th Ward where he enjoyed home teaching with the brethren of the ward.
Jeff and his mother, Jewell, volunteered at the Family History Center.
Jeff lived with his mother, Jewell, until he moved to Willow Glen Nursing Home. There Jeff met many more friends, and he built a special bond with his niece Estte.
Jeff is survived by his sister Inez Jill Ewart; two nephews and two nieces Dale (Jeanne) Ewart and Casey (Natasha) Ewart, Estte Gonsalves and Jennifer Lee (Matt) Johnson; 12 great-nieces and nephews and one great-great nephew.
Funeral services will be Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Brigham City 13th Ward, 25 North 300 East, Brigham City, Utah. A Viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:40-10:40 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at myers-mortuary.com.
Services entrusted to Myers Mortuary of Brigham City, Utah.
