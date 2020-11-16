Susan Camille Boydston Burroughs, 68, passed away Nov. 5, 2020.
Susan was born Feb. 13, 1952, to Jim and Marinell Boydston in Cody.
Susan attended school in Cody and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Northern Colorado. Susan’s teaching degree was with emphasis on severe and profound students in special education with a minor in psychology.
Susan was excited to put her education to good use and began teaching special needs children at the State Home and Training School in Colorado and then moved back to Wyoming to teach at the Big Horn Basin Childrens Center in Thermopolis.
Susan went on to teach math at Notre Dame Catholic Junior High School and returned to her passion to teach special needs students at West Jefferson Middle School in Conifer, Colo.
Susan not only made amazing strides in her teaching career, but built onto her amazing family when she married her college love, Robert (Bob) Burroughs, on July 19, 1975. Together they had three children, Lucas, Joshua and Caitlin. Her children became her passion as she was often found coaching their sports teams while stressing their education. To that point, Susan took a 15-year break from teaching to devote her time to her children and family.
Later in life Susan’s private wish was granted when she was blessed with grandchildren – Garrett Burroughs (her favorite grandson), Hallie Burroughs, Isobel Canaan and Claira Canaan whom she loved with all her heart.
Susan is survived by her husband, children and grandchildren, her sister Valerie Parsons and brothers Tom Boydston of Kalispell, Mont., and Jerry Boydston of Cody. Her parents and brothers Jim and Joe preceded her in death.
Celebration of Life services will be held at Saint Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 6673 W. Chatfield Ave., in Littleton, Colo., on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. Please respect masks and social distancing if attending.
