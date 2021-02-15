Martha ‘Martie’ Gayle Clark

Martha Gayle Quick Clark, known as “Martie,” died Feb. 9, 2021, at Spirit Mountain Hospice after a hard-fought battle with ovarian cancer.
She was a lifelong resident of Cody, and loved her hometown and home state of Wyoming dearly. All who met her got an instantly bright smile and a warm welcome, which will be greatly missed.
She loved to recall her childhood spent on her family’s sheep ranch, and how much fun she and her brothers and sister had as kids. It gave her an appreciation for hard work, stick-to-your-ribs meals, and things that were built to last the test of time.
She loved to do whatever she could to make her surroundings beautiful, whether it was planting flowers in her flowerbeds, decorating for the holidays at her store, or even just adding new little touches to a room that made it feel even more inviting than before.
She dedicated her time to helping her customers at Mountain High Health Foods, enjoying the work so much that when asked if she would ever retire, she would always promptly reply, “Why should I? I think this is fun!”
In the summers, Martie and her beloved husband Jim would enjoy their weekends spent at their home in Red Lodge, watching the wildlife that would walk through their yard, and listening to the creek just outside their bedroom door. Martie especially loved to watch the deer that frequented their property, making up names for some of the “regulars.”
She is survived by her husband Jim, daughter Cedar (Eli) and grandchildren Elliot, Carlos and Tait Jasso of Minot, N.D., brothers Sam (Vicki) Quick of Red Lodge and David (Hilda) Quick of Lander and sister Linda (Ken) Boggio of Hardin, Mont.
Funeral Services will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, in Cody, at 2 p.m. on Feb. 19. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m.
Condolences can be sent to Martie’s family at her memorial page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.