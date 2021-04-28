Connie Miller Schuster, born Nov. 9, 1957, died April 17, 2021.
Connie worked for the Buffalo Bill Center of the West from 1985 until she retired in 2020. She was well-liked by everyone.
She was preceded in death by her father Dorse Miller Jr. and her mother Rose Marie Miller.
She is survived by her brother Larry Miller, nieces Kenzie Miller, Shelby Miller and Taylor Sheldrick and her 1-year old son Ryker.
No memorial is planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.