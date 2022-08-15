Floyd Lester McLean of Cody, 86, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend passed away at Spirit Mountain Hospice House on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Lester was born on April 17, 1936, in Meeteetse to Floyd and Bessie (Florida) McLean.
Lester was raised and worked on the Pitchfork Ranch, Antler Ranch and countless others in the area around Meeteetse. He graduated from Meeteetse High School in 1954, having participated in football, Golden Gloves Boxing and rodeo (bareback riding.)
He married Elvira Holder in 1958 and together they raised three children.
He was a true cowboy along with working in the oil and gas industry for over 37 years for Amoco Production, making many lifelong friends.
He was a lifelong member of the Kalif Shriner’s, Eastern Star, BPOE Elks, Masonic Lodge and charter member of the Meeteetse Roping Club.
Lester is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elvira McLean of Cody; son Rocky McLean and wife Ronda of Meeteetse, daughter Cindy Petty and husband Dale of Brighton, Colo., and son Ricky McLean of Meeteetse; grandchildren Curtis McLean, Kara Wipf and husband Pete, Chanc Bennion, Tana Kiefer and husband Joe, Levi Bennion and wife Christine; numerous great-grandchildren; two sisters Mildred Curtis and Margaret Williams and husband Jim.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother Jessie McLean, his parents Floyd and Bessie McLean, siblings George, Lois and Wesley.
Per his wishes, cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held later next year.
Should friends desire, memorials might be made in Lester’s name to the Kalif Shriner’s Travel Fund, c/o Bill Locker, 514 Lane 11 1/2, Powell, WY, 82435.
Please sign the family on-line registry at Ballardfh.com.
