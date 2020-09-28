Marion Olney DeBusk was born in Aubur, Calif., Oct. 30, 1952.
He graduated from Norte Del Rio High School in Sacramento, Calif. At the age of 19 he joined the U.S. Navy. He served his country as a pipefitter/welder.
During this time he traveled to foreign ports to perform repairs and maintenance to Navy vessels. In 1976 Marion moved to Cody. He began working at Energy West. He retired in 2007 as a senior field supervisor.
In 1979, Marion’s son, Glenn was born. Marion loved his son deeply and did all he could to help and support Glenn until his passing in 2001.
In 1994 Marion married his soulmate Melanie DeBerg.
Marion was best known for his love of archery. Marion along with his business partner Tim Good opened Sunlight Archery in 1989. Their business became the hub of bow hunting in Park County. Marion was a very talented archer and freely shared his skills with anyone who showed an interest.
After retiring, Marion became a sales rep for JES Marketing selling hunting and sporting supplies to businesses in Montana, Idaho, Colorado and Wyoming. In this job he was able to spread his enthusiasm and knowledge of all things related to archery.
Marion was instrumental for starting the Cody Archery Club, Wyoming’s premier archery club. The club’s shooting range and the many successful archery tournaments hosted by the club were made possible because of his hard work and leadership.
He also worked with Wyoming Disabled Hunters as a board member and volunteer to make it possible for disabled veteran hunters from around the country to fulfill their dream of harvesting wild game animals with a bow. While some of these hunters were blind, with Marion’s guidance they were successful in their hunt.
Marion’s love of bow hunting took him to Alaska, Canada, Africa, New Zealand and throughout the United States. Marion enjoyed traveling in his fifth-wheel trailer. For the past three years he would arrive in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., to enjoy the warm weather, family and Florida friends.
Marion peacefully passed away from cancer on Sept. 24, 2020. He was looking forward to reuniting with his son Glenn and his Mom and Dad.
His wife Mel, daughter Keshia, son-in-law Jessie, and two grandchildren Gunnar and Aspen, survive him. Marion, also known as “Uncle Buzz,” developed loving relationships with all of his nieces and nephews. His family members and too many friends to count will miss him.
Marion asked that those wanting to remember him do so by making a donation in remembrance of him to the Wyoming Disabled Hunters or the Cody Archery Club.
Viewing and visitation will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be at Ballard on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. with burial and veteran rites to follow at Riverside Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.