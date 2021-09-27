Joan Quick passed to be with her Heavenly Father on Sept. 20, 2021.
She was born in Powell on June 4, 1952 to Harold and Mina Christensen. Joan attended school in Powell and Northwest College.
After college Joan went to work at Y-Tex corporation, working there 45-plus years as an accountant, before being forced to retire because of medical issues.
Joan married Larry Quick on March 14, 1975. They adopted Jason in 1979 and Jennifer in 1982. Together they built a home and a construction business.
Joan enjoyed the country life even though she had bad allergies at harvest season, she would take pills and jump in and help.
Joan learned to ride horses and would go hunting with family and friends. She loved the mountain trails but didn’t like lightning storms.
She was always doing something cooking, cleaning, or just sitting doing cross-stitch, making blankets or knitting.
When Joan got cancer, she started a fight that lasted over 20 years. In 1997 she traveled to Billings every day for radiation treatment and was able to do treatment in Cody after the cancer facility was built for many more years. After several years of treatments, she got an infection in her arm, which landed her in a Denver hospital.
After returning from Denver, she finally slowed down. Since this time Joan had continued to go to the hospital several times a week for either treatments or appointments, which continued until she decided she was ready to be with her Heavenly Father.
In 1999 Joan and Larry divorced and at that time Joan added more to her life. She moved into town and took a part-time job at Cody Newsstand while continuing to work full-time at Y-Tex. She became very active in her church and served it diligently until her health caused her to stay at home.
While Joan was attending her first Walk to Emmaus weekend in 2001, Jason tragically passed away, leaving three small children behind. Joan became very active in spending time and being a huge part of her grandchildren’s lives.
She spent many hours watching all her grandchildren play football, baseball, swimming and dancing. She loved her grand kids and helped them in every aspect of their lives.
Joan was preceded in death by both her parents and son Jason.
Joan is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Adrian) Phillips, ex-husband and friend Larry Quick, granddaughters Sydney Torczon and Taylor Quick; grandsons Tanner Quick, Jordan Phillips, Dominic Phillips, Wyatt Carlson, Kanin Phillips and Ryder Phillips; sisters Carol (Denny) Lawrence, Patty (Kevin) Johnson and Susan Gulbrandson, and many nieces, nephew and cousins that she loved dearly.
Joan was one of the strongest women around and inspired many people with her upbeat personality and will to live. She enjoyed life and never let a tough situation keep her down. She had incredible faith and always had an encouraging word. She will be missed tremendously by all whose lives she has touched.
Memorial services will be at First Presbyterian Church of Cody on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 2 p.m., with her friend Pastor Pat Montgomery as the officiant. Please wear a mask to this service.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.