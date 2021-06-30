Phyllis McCormick, 88, of Cody passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memorial services will be at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 11 a.m., with final interment in Three Forks, Mont. The family is very grateful for the compassionate care of Spirit Mountain Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spirit Mountain Hospice, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church or the Cody Library.
