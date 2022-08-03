Patsy Ann Tarbett, loving wife, mother, sister, grandma and great-grandma, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at age 84 with family by her side.
She left this life to reunite with her husband of 67 years, Lowell, who recently passed away on May 30, 2022.
Patsy was born Feb. 8, 1938, in Casper to Dick and Lucy Holder of Grass Creek. She was raised in Grass Creek where her parents owned the general store. Her mother was the U.S. Postmaster and school/cook house cook where Patsy spent a lot of her time helping her mom, as her dad over saw Marathon Oil Operations.
A new face came to Grass Creek the summer of 1955. It was an intern from the University of Pittsburg named Lowell Tarbett working on his petroleum engineer degree. After he spent countless times getting her attention, she became smitten with him.
They were married Sept. 15, 1955, and that union lasted 67 years! They raised four sons, Terry of Wapiti, Ken (Eve) of Fort Collins, Colo., Randy (Amy) of Cody and Rusty (Jennifer) of Dallas, Texas, resulting in numerous grandchildren; Jordan, Jenna, Stephanie, Kelly, Brooke, Tonya, Cody, Dylan, Lilly, Kadin, Jordan, Hayden and Hamilton, and several great-grandchildren.
Supporting Lowell to complete his degree in 1957 BS Petroleum Engineering, she did whatever it took to get him through school. She would share with us stories of working in a pet store to make ends meet. She fondly remembered letters from her mother, Lucy, sending letters with a $5 bill enclosed that would make her day. With that memory, she would send her sons $10 McDonald’s gift certificates to be sure they ate.
Lowell’s job allowed her family to move all over the country, ultimately ending up in Houston, Texas, for the majority of their years. She was involved with countless activities with her kids. Always supportive and FUN! She thrived as an entrepreneur by expanding her floral business location to a new strip mall with her floral store, Ms. Flowers, being the flagship store. She worked closely with the architect to have every modern convenience for a successful floral shop. Last but not least, her contagious sweet laugh will live in our hearts forever!
As a family, we attended church every Sunday followed by Wednesday night choir practice in which Patsy and Lowell were active members. Her sons were either singing or altar boys at church, which they enjoyed greatly.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents Dick and Lucy Holder, brother Dickey, husband Lowell, and daughter Kelly Kathleen Tarbett.
She is survived by her four children Terry, Ken, Randy, Rusty, brother Bill (Donna) of Cody, and sister Elvira (Lester) of Meeteetse.
A funeral service will be held on Aug. 6, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Ballard Funeral Home, 636 19th St., Cody, followed by interment at Riverside Cemetery, 1721 Gulch St., Cody.
There will not be a reception due to increased Covid-19 risk. Please take the opportunity to visit with one another over the course of her funeral service.
Please leave a message for the family at Ballardfh.com.
