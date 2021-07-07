Laura Dinsmore Long, 68, of Cody, died early in the morning on June 24, 2021, from COVID-19 complications.
Laura was a little lady with a big heart who touched the lives of many and helped out anyone she could, any way she could. She will be sorely missed by many, most of all her son Shaughnessy Long.
Funeral services will be held around her birthday, Aug. 21. Please contact Shaughnessy for more information.
Condolences can be sent on Laura’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
