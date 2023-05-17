Ray McCoy unsaddled his horse for the last time when his Lord needed a great cowboy on May 13, 2023.
Lawrence Raymond McCoy was born July 14, 1946, in Wichita, Kan., the second son to Lawrence Bramwell McCoy and Anna (Pride) McCoy. After he attended six grade schools in five states, Ray’s family settled in Newcastle, Neb., where he graduated from high school.
Ray married Larraine Andersen and they were blessed with four children, Shelly Rae, Shawna Renae, Stefanie Kay and Charles Raymond. They were later divorced.
Ray spent 30 years working various airports around the Midwest pumping airplane gas. In 1977 he moved his family to Wyoming and he always said that his only regret was that he didn’t do it sooner. Ray represented his employer at many national and Canadian aviation conventions during his 30 years in signature derby and handlebar mustache. He was active in the Wyoming Rodeo Association for 15 years and the advertising and PR director for many years.
In 1989, he participated as a guest of Conoco Oil Company on the Great Montana Cattle Drive celebrating the Montana Centennial, which led him to the desire to assist win the creation of the Wyoming Centennial Wagon Train in 1990, where he served as a board member and participant.
There he met Buffalo Bill’s grandson Bill Cody, owner of Bill Cody’s Ranch near Cody. They were lifelong friends. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Wapiti Valley Fire Department and a private pilot.
In 1992, Ray married his best friend, Linda Letzkus McIntosh, and they spent the next 31 years on adventures on dude ranches in and around Yellowstone National Park. Years were spent on horseback creating memories for countless guests on his horses that seemed to be dedicated to pleasing the traveling public.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bruce and son-in-law Harley Altena.
He is survived by his wife and best friend Linda, children Shelly Altena, Shawna (Deric) Anderson, Stefanie Capek and C.R. (Kristin) McCoy, his stepsons Hap (Megan) McIntosh and KJ McIntosh, 10 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother George McCoy of Salem, Ore., and sister Lydia Fick of Bellevue, Neb.
Cremation has taken place. Ray requested no services be held, instead remember a great time you had with him.
