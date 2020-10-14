Victoria Marie Wheeler, 68, passed away Sept. 2, 2020, in Littleton, Colo., after a massive heart attack.
Victoria “Vicci” was born May 8, 1952, to Joseph and Alice Franco in Detroit, Mich. In 1973 she married Chester F. Lenik Jr. and had three daughters. In 1991 she married Steve Wheeler and had one daughter.
Eventually, Vicci found home in Littleton, Colo., with her best friend and present husband, Thomas DeMitchell. Vicci was a people person and loved to interact with everyone.
Hobbies over the years included being a volunteer EMT, cross-stitch quilting, cooking authentic Italian food, baking beautiful desserts, and was a music and gamer enthusiast.
She is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Tom; daughters Megan (Josh) Hegg, Manda (Fred) Siebert, Missy (Trevor) Kirkwood, and Michelle Wheeler; grandchildren Lily, Noah, Laney, Harper, Bowen, Avery, Lincoln and Brooklyn; siblings Janice Franco, George (Georgette) Franco and Diane Hosten; nieces Samantha Franco, Mimi (Jayson) Johnson and nephew Joeseph Franco.
Cremation has taken place. Her ashes will be spread in Wyoming, where she raised her children and in a memorial bench at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, Mich., alongside her mother and father.
