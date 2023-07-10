Our cherished father, Dr. Leland E. Stanley, MD, passed away in his daughter Diana’s home in Las Vegas on May 23. He was 88 years old.
His children Diana and Robert were with him as he drew his last breath. He was preceded in death by his son Leland Lamar Stanley in August of 1980; his beloved wife Martha Ann Stanley in January 2019; and his brother Merrill Stanley.
Leland is survived by his children Diana Lea Stanley Paris and Robert Daniel Stanley; his grandchildren Mark Lamar Paris, Rachel Rose Paris, Boone Kendric Stanley and Weston Robert Stanley; and his nephews, Blake Stanley and Dr. Merrill Scott Stanley, MD.
Leland and Martha moved to Cody in 1964 where he started his medical practice. He was devoted to his wife, children and patients.
Leland loved the wide open spaces of Wyoming with its abundance of wildlife and beautiful scenery. He loved fly fishing in the Lamar Valley of the Yellowstone; skiing at the ski areas in Wyoming, Montana and Utah; gun collecting; fly tying; and making bullet reloads. In his fifties, he took up windsurfing
The family is having a memorial service in July 2024 — with a tentative date of July 2, 2024, for both Martha and Leland in Cody where they lived for 50 years. Their last wishes were to be buried next to their son Leland Lamar Stanley.
